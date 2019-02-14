× Luzerne County’s Coroner Set to Retire

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Luzerne County Coroner Bill Lisman is set to retire at the beginning of next month.

His first day at the coroner’s office was in 1975. He started as a deputy coroner.

“I’ve been a field investigator, a chief deputy coroner and now coroner,” Lisman said. “Basically, I tell people I’ve done everything in the office, except be the secretary.”

Over the course of his 43 years at the coroner’s office. He remembers several difficult cases he’s been called to.

In the past few years, he said one of the challenges he’s faced is the growing number of overdose deaths in the county. He’s made it a point to educate the public about the problem.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling to me that five years ago we would do 50 drug deaths a year and the last four years we’ve done 150 a year,” Lisman said. “Last year was 166.”

On a more positive note, he said he’ll miss all of his colleagues who have grown to trust him over the years.

“I will miss that respect,” Lisman said. “I don’t want to sound egotistical but the respect that I’ve developed takes 40-plus years of working out in the field.”

He is also thankful for the new workspace. Over the summer, the county moved the coroner’s office, including the morgue into a renovated building in Hanover Township.

“This is one of the reasons I’ve stayed one additional year,” Lisman said. “When the county got me this building, I decided I would stay for one an additional year.”

Lisman said he’ll have to get used to life after re. He already has a few new job titles picked out.

“I’m going to be a full-time grandparent and vacationer and grass-cutter and ‘honey-do’ list,” Lisman said. “Yes.”

Lisman’s last day in the office will be March 8.