Fairytale-themed Winter Festival Planned in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Most of the snow has melted away in downtown Stroudsburg, but some piles still linger on Main Street in time for the boroughs annual “Winterfest,” scheduled for this weekend.

“We have sculptures all the way from upper Main Street by Garlic all the way down to Sweet Creams so it will be a nice spread of sculptures,” said Sarah Pomilio, Lavender and Lemon owner and Winterfest organizer.

This year’s theme asks visitors to lose themselves in a fantasy land.

Fairytale characters made of ice will line Main Street for everyone to see.

And fittingly, outside Kitchen Chemistry will be a gingerbread man.

“With it being, hopefully, nice weather this weekend, all the ice sculptures in town will, hopefully, bring lots of people out and about strolling the streets, checking out the ice sculptures and coming in, hopefully, to get a sweet treat,” said Brucinda Kress, Kitchen Chemistry.

Right in the middle of Courthouse Square is going to be the biggest ice sculpture and it’s one that will make you click your heels, complete with Dorothy and the rest of the Wizard of Oz crew.

“They said they are bringing in a big green emerald city and so we are really excited to see it,” said Amanda Beam, Stroudsburg.

Amanda Beam was walking up and down Main Street passing out maps and flyers for the winter event. She says it’s a great way to bring people downtown and into the businesses.

“It’s really exciting because it’s a slower time and people discover you. They come into your shop and say oh I never realized you were here so it’s a great exposure day,” said Beam.

Stroudsburg Winterfest is scheduled to begin on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.