Alleged Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Vandal in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- More than a month after causing thousands of dollars of damages at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, one man was brought before a judge in Columbia County.

Jerry Derr said he was having a bad day when he and a juvenile broke windows and ripped apart an electrical panel last month.

Officials with the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds now expect damages to add up to more than $10,000.

"I apologize, I apologize. That's it," said Derr while being led into district court near Bloomsburg.

Court papers indicate the 18 year old and a juvenile decided to break into buildings and cause damage to several items at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

"This is a historic area and people come in here to enjoy what we have and it brings back a lot of memories to some of the elderly people and it is just one of those things that happens and it is sad," said Bloomsburg Fair president Paul Reichart.

Reichart tells Newswatch 16 he has never seen damage like this.

Investigators say the pair were bored when they stole several antique items and broke two bubble glass windows, both are now boarded up.

Officials believe the total cost for repairs could be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Not only did the vandals destroy antique items and break windows, court papers show they pulled out wires from the skyride, one of the fair's most popular attractions.

Reichart showed us how all the wires were pulled out of place.

"Bored, that is the problem today. These young people just do not understand that there is people who have invested in a facility like we have."

Downtown businesses in Bloomsburg tell Newswatch 16 this type of crime has no place in their town.

"That skyride cost a lot of money and there's a lot people who enjoy and to break something like is just nonsense," said Chad Schlegel.

Derr was released on $10,000 bail. He has a primary hearing scheduled for later this month.