Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep

Posted 10:34 pm, February 14, 2019, by

The final night of the regular season brought #1 Abington Heights into Scranton Prep to take on the 4th ranked Cavaliers with the Lackawanna League boys D1 Title at stake.  Trey Koehler scored 23 points, George Tinsley tallied 18 as the Comets won 61-50.

