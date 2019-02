Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Police think they know who did thousands of dollars in damage to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Jerry Lee Derr and a 17-year-old boy from Bloomsburg are accused of stealing from two of the buildings and damaging the Skyline -- a sky-lift type ride that runs from one end of the fairgrounds to the other.

The Press Enterprise newspaper reports the pair told police they did it because they were bored.