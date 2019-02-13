Suspect Hits Police Cruiser Trying to Run from Officers

Posted 7:49 pm, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, February 13, 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man trying to get away from police ended up crashing into a police cruiser in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre Township police say officers were trying to arrest Clyde Randle of Wilkes-Barre on drug-related charges, and he led them on a chase that ended in a parking lot on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

Police say Randle’s car hit a police cruiser causing minor damage. The officer was taken to the hospital with neck pain. He’s expected to be OK.

After hitting the police car, officers say Randle got out and tried to run away, but he was quickly caught.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.