× Suspect Hits Police Cruiser Trying to Run from Officers

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man trying to get away from police ended up crashing into a police cruiser in Luzerne County.

Wilkes-Barre Township police say officers were trying to arrest Clyde Randle of Wilkes-Barre on drug-related charges, and he led them on a chase that ended in a parking lot on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

Police say Randle’s car hit a police cruiser causing minor damage. The officer was taken to the hospital with neck pain. He’s expected to be OK.

After hitting the police car, officers say Randle got out and tried to run away, but he was quickly caught.