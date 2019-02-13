× Service Dogs Helping with PTSD

BLOOMSBURG–A military organization at Bloomsburg University is trying to bring attention to veterans suffering from PTSD by bringing in a service dog.

At 20-months-old, Curly the Labrador Retriever already knows more commands than many dogs hid age. He is a service dog that is being trained by Suzie Dupont of Susquehanna Service Dogs.

Suzie and Curly stopped by Bloomsburg University to demonstrate how service dogs can help veterans, both physically and mentally. The program was put together by the office for military and veterans resources at Bloomsburg University.

“My main goal is to provide as many different outlets or services to students as possible. Depending on the student, who knows, a service dog may be the perfect fit,” Briann Halpin said.

Suzie and Curly showed off the dog’s skills and explained how service dogs work for post traumatic stress disorder.

“The dogs are a major help for PTSD. They provide protection in crowded spaces,” Dupont said.

Bloomsburg University students who are in the military tell Newswatch 16 they think someone like Curly would be an asset.

“They`re trained to look for things that we can`t see as people. I`ve seen service dogs around that help people out,” Laigaie said.

Wyatt Laigaie and Catherine Metzger are Bloomsburg University students who also serve in the Army National Guard. Metzger has been deployed and sees the need for military service dogs.

“Some service dogs help with emotional, others people have been hit with IEDs so they do need help getting around. Some service dogs are trained to open doors,” Metzger said.

Organizers of the program hope to bring Susquehanna Service Dogs back to campus in the future.