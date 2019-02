Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- A tractor-trailer took down a utility pole and tied up traffic at an intersection in Luzerne County.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Wyoming Avenue and Eighth Street in the borough of Wyoming.

Crews expect it will take several hours to repair the pole.

No one was hurt.