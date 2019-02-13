Protesters Call for Officers’ Firing After Video of Fight Goes Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Emotions are running high at a board meeting for the Hazelton Area School District.

Protesters say school police and resource officers used excessive force on a student and are demanding the officers involved be fired.

A video posted to social media by a student sparked the outcry. It shows a fight inside Hazleton Area High School last week. Students are being restrained by school police and resource officers.

The superintendent tells Newswatch 16 the use of force is part of the officers' training to de-escalate the situation.

The superintendent said four students were suspended as a result of the fight.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the superintendent said officers will now get new training for use of force, how to de-escalate a situation, and how to better communicate with students.

Still, protesters say that's not enough.

"We want them fired. We want the school police chief removed. We want somebody else there, and we want new training for the officers that will come in," said Annie Mendez of Hazleton.