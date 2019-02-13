× Moscow Show Dog wins Best in Breed

MOSCOW, Pa. — A Lackawanna College student was competing at Madison Square Garden with her show dog just two days ago. On Wednesday, we got to meet the duo.

The Westminster Dog Show is often referred to as the Super Bowl of dog shows, so that makes New York’s Madison Square Garden the biggest stage.

“It’s still unreal because you think of all the people that go there, all the celebrities, and we’re basically one of them,” said Molli Jason.

Maggie Mae is a celebrity, especially to her fans in her hometown of Moscow. She is a 2-year-old Berger Picard and she won best in breed at this year’s Westminster Dog Show.

“I just started sobbing. I heard someone yell, ‘Hold it together!’ because I was just crying and I gave her the biggest hug because I couldn’t believe it,” Jason recalled.

Berger Picards are a rare breed; there are only about 700 in North America. Maggie’s owner says she got her name from the Beatles song, and that she loves chicken nuggets, giving kisses, snowstorms, and the beach.

“She’s so sweet, she’s so funny. She loves to give hugs. She just makes you smile.”

Maggie’s owner and handler Molli Jason is a student at Lackawanna College, hoping to be a zookeeper. Her mom Vicki Jason says she’s not surprised she has taken up this as a sport.

“It’s obvious she has a love of animals. pretty much anything that’s furry, she loves,” Vicki Jason said.

At just 20 years old, this was Molli’s third time competing at Madison Square Garden.

“To show at that magnitude, at Westminster, that whole crowd. There’s thousands of people there. She’s so poised, I’m very proud of her,” Vicki said.

Molli says she hopes to be back at Westminster next year, possibly showing Maggie’s little brother.