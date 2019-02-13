Hazleton Area vs Crestwood WVC boys basketball

Hazleton Area played Crestwood for the Wyoming Valley Conference D1 boys basketball Title. Da'Mir Faison scored 29 points as the Cougars won 54-43 in OT.
