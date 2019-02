Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A traditional Valentine's Day gift is being sold in an unconventional location.

South Williamsport's fire department is selling multi-colored roses out of a trailer at the Beiter's parking lot along Montgomery Pike.

Members tell us Tuesday's wintry weather hurt the first day of sales, so they're hoping more people stop by in the next two days to support the fundraiser which brings in thousands of dollars for the fire department.