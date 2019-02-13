Disney Releases Long-Awaited ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer — and It Does Not Disappoint

Disney released the long-awaited Frozen 2 teaser trailer on Wednesday — and it does not disappoint.
The original film was released in 2013 and grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. The icy sequel looks to make Elsa (and possibly Anna) superheroes — but it is only a teaser trailer.
The film hits theaters on November 22, 2019.
1 Comment
Denpachii
Not sure about the running into the ocean, but if she is stuck on an island why not just make an ice ship and some paddles? easier than a constantly moving foot pad under her. not much else i got from this trailer.