Disney Releases Long-Awaited ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer — and It Does Not Disappoint

Posted 9:33 am, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, February 13, 2019

Disney released the long-awaited Frozen 2 teaser trailer on Wednesday — and it does not disappoint.

The original film was released in 2013 and grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. The icy sequel looks to make Elsa (and possibly Anna) superheroes — but it is only a teaser trailer.

The film hits theaters on November 22, 2019.

1 Comment

  • Denpachii

    Not sure about the running into the ocean, but if she is stuck on an island why not just make an ice ship and some paddles? easier than a constantly moving foot pad under her. not much else i got from this trailer.

