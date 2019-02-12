Winter Weather Creates Messy Commute in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- "What happened to summer? Right and today? What happened?," said Jose Sierra, Mount Pocono.

I am wondering the same thing myself. What did happen to the wonderful weather we had at the start of last week?

The start of this one brought snow and sleet to Monroe County.

PennDOT put commercial bans into place, including buses.

The Martz Bus stop in Mount Pocono is usually busy with commuters on a weekday, but only an employee was inside.

Over on Interstate 380, tractor-trailers lined the should and drivers inside, less than thrilled about the weather, the travel ban and the tickets that came with it if you were stopped by police.

"I am from California! I have a $417 ticket. This is not right," said Karamjit Cheema, a tractor-trailer driver from California.

"I have everything I need in here, so I am good, but I am just ready to go home," said Mike Thomas, a tractor-trailer driver from New Jersey.

Tractor-trailer drivers aren't the only ones who are parked for the day; some pizza delivery drivers are off the road, too.

"It's too much of a risk, and it's not worth it, so we try to help everyone around, but it's just not worth it at this point," said Jolene Pachecl, Vinny's Pizzeria.

Jolene Pachecl works at Vinny's Pizzeria in Tobyhanna Township.

She says even though deliveries shut down during bad weather, the restaurant stays open.

"It's like hit or miss, but we are here for anyone who is out there in the open. People lose power over here, so a lot of them come in when things like that happen," said Pachecl.

Others Newswatch 16 spoke to say the best option for people during bad weather is to stay home.