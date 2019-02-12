Truckers Put Brakes On During Storm Travel Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. -- Travel was tricky on slippery highways in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

"It's bad and slick right now, they need to be cleaned a little quicker," said David Velez of Shamokin, who stopped at a travel center off the Buckhorn exit of Interstate 80.

With commercial vehicles banned on interstates, trapped truckers lined this travel center near Bloomsburg.

"You just want to get the freight home and then just be home with the family. I'm in a safe place anyways," said Gino Catalano, a driver from Ontario.

Some drivers who ignored the ban paid the price. State troopers were out enforcing the law.

Truckers say storms like this slow everything down.

"It's an inconvenience for a lot of parts of the industry, not just the truckers but the suppliers and the shippers, too you know. It holds up freight, things like that you know," said Brandon Munson, a driver from Philadelphia.

Despite all the inconveniences, the drivers we spoke with say they understand the need to be safe.