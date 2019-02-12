Truck Drivers Idle During Travel Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. -- A ban on commercial vehicles on interstates was enforced throughout the day Tuesday.

State troopers pulled over truck drivers violating the ban. For those following it, there was nothing to do but wait.

Love's Travel Stop near Binghamton is the last stop for truckers before entering Pennsylvania from New York, so a travel ban on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania means a crowded parking lot full of tractor-trailers in New York.

"Nowhere near as much as we do when we're hauling. It's half pay. It's better than nothing. I'd rather that than being out there risking my life or someone else's," said driver Andy Blythe from Ontario.

Truck drivers explain to Newswatch 16 that it varies from company to company as to whether drivers get paid during a travel ban. Some drivers will get paid half.

"So, it's something. It pays for a motel if you're going to get it, or food or whatever. Other companies don't. Drivers are only paid when the wheels are turning," said driver Stephen Smith from Ontario.

Drivers tell Newswatch 16 if they have perishable items in their trucks, a travel ban can be a little more stressful.

"They're only going to be good for a couple days, so if we do get stuck in a situation like this, we hope it's something quick where they can get the highways done so we can make this delivery. After a couple days, people more than likely won't receive it," said Virginia driver Finny Cureton.

We found several refrigerated trailers at the rest stop near Binghamton. Drivers say their loads should stay fresh despite the one-day delay.

"It can be anywhere from 10 degrees to 70 degrees depends on what the product is that's in there."

RVs were also included in the travel ban, so a cross-country road trip for one family will take a bit longer than expected.

"Probably do it in seven days, but 10 to 12 is probably reasonable."

Traveling from Canada to Seattle, Washington to visit their daughter, the Laforest family made the best of making the time pass.

"Internet is a wonderful thing. We have this huge Wi-Fi thing so we can get internet anywhere. We can do the Netflix and catch up on whatever we want to. We said what would we do without it? We'd have to read a book, which is actually kind of nice. I brought one, so I'll probably do a little of that, too," said Stephen Laforest.

The commercial vehicle travel ban in parts of Pennsylvania went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and despite the frustration, drivers say they understand.

"The state's doing the right thing. Keep everyone safe then clean the roads."