This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Winter Rabbit Hunt

Posted 9:44 am, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, February 12, 2019

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you to Columbia county for a winter rabbit hunt with some champion beagles.  These dogs had the rabbits running all day, could we make the shots count?  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

