Police: Two Women Shot in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 8:45 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39PM, February 12, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police are investigating after they say two young women were shot in Wilkes-Barre.

Officers were called to South Main Street between Hazle and Dana streets around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found two women, both 19 years old and from Scranton, shot inside a car. Investigators say both women were shot in the back. One of the victims was unresponsive. They were both taken to area hospitals.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Wilkes-Barre police ask anyone with information to contact them at 570-208-4200 or 911.

