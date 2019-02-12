Long Lines at Tax Office in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Paying taxes is tough enough, but some taxpayers in Lackawanna County say they had a difficult wait in a long line while paying property taxes on Monday.

People say they stood in line for up to 45 minutes outside the tax office at the new county government center on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton.

Monday was the deadline to receive a discount for some property taxes in the county.

In recent years, the tax office was located at the Marketplace at Steamtown, where the office provided chairs for the elderly and people with disabilities waiting in line.

This year, taxpayers waited in a line that stretched down a thin corridor with nowhere to sit.

"For my parents, they could never come here and pay their taxes. They have five taxes to pay. And when you do go through that line, there should be an entrance and exit door for these offices because everyone is trying to get in and out of the same door," said Laurie Coletti of Moosic.

Lackawanna County Chief of Staff Don Frederickson tells Newswatch 16 that commissioners received a few complaints about the lines. He also noted that the tax office handles both the City of Scranton and the county.

Frederickson says that in the future, when the tax office anticipates a busy day, it will set up shop on the first floor where there is more room and provide chairs to those in need waiting in line.