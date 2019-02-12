Line Mountain ‘Swatting’ Suspects Identified

Posted 5:29 pm, February 12, 2019, by

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police now know who is responsible for making threats at a school in Northumberland County.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they worked with the FBI to identify the people behind a "swatting" incident at Line Mountain High School on Friday.

"Swatting" is when someone calls 911 to report a fake emergency.

Troopers say the threat came from Indiana, and there is no danger to the public. Officials say those involved have no connections to Line Mountain High School.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.