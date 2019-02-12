Line Mountain ‘Swatting’ Suspects Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police now know who is responsible for making threats at a school in Northumberland County.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they worked with the FBI to identify the people behind a "swatting" incident at Line Mountain High School on Friday.

"Swatting" is when someone calls 911 to report a fake emergency.

Troopers say the threat came from Indiana, and there is no danger to the public. Officials say those involved have no connections to Line Mountain High School.