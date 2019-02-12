February Freeze Hits Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. -- There's snow on the ground and the latest round of winter weather is just getting started.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, some light snow was falling near Buckhorn in Columbia County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has already announced travel restrictions Tuesday morning.

PennDOT is banning commercial vehicles, including buses, from sections of Interstates 80, 81, 84, 380, and the northeast extension of the PA Turnpike.

There will also be a 45-mile per hour speed restriction on these roads.

