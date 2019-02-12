Diocese of Harrisburg to Start Paying Abuse Victims

Posted 7:25 pm, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24PM, February 12, 2019

People who were sexually abused by priests from the Diocese of Harrisburg can now apply to receive financial compensation from the diocese.

The diocese launched a compensation program on Tuesday for victims of sexual abuse by priests.

Officials say funding will come in the form of a loan from the "priest's retirement fund" and other existing diocesan assets.

This comes after dozens of former priests were named as child predators in a statewide grand jury report.

The Diocese of Scranton launched a similar program last month.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.