Diocese of Harrisburg to Start Paying Abuse Victims

People who were sexually abused by priests from the Diocese of Harrisburg can now apply to receive financial compensation from the diocese.
The diocese launched a compensation program on Tuesday for victims of sexual abuse by priests.
Officials say funding will come in the form of a loan from the "priest's retirement fund" and other existing diocesan assets.
This comes after dozens of former priests were named as child predators in a statewide grand jury report.
The Diocese of Scranton launched a similar program last month.
2 comments
lickerblisters
Keep donating to your devil church parishioners. You all are enablers of pedophilia!
16viewer
“Officials say funding will come in the form of a loan from the “priest’s retirement fund” and other existing diocesan assets.” And where did THOSE funds come from? Yep. The collection plate.