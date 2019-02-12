Diocese of Harrisburg to Start Paying Abuse Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People who were sexually abused by priests from the Diocese of Harrisburg can now apply to receive financial compensation from the diocese.

The diocese launched a compensation program on Tuesday for victims of sexual abuse by priests.

Officials say funding will come in the form of a loan from the "priest's retirement fund" and other existing diocesan assets.

This comes after dozens of former priests were named as child predators in a statewide grand jury report.

The Diocese of Scranton launched a similar program last month.