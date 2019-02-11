Valentine’s Dinner and Dance for People with Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some young people with special needs got an early jump on Valentine's Day in Luzerne County.

The Deutsch Institute hosted its annual dance at the Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre Monday night.

People there tell us the organization helps them get out and try new things.

"Oh, let's go up and dance. Let's do everything we want to do tonight. Valentine's Day, it touches my heart," said Patrick Cleary of Dallas.

About 300 people turned out for the Valentine's Day dance in Luzerne County.