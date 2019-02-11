UPDATE: PennDOT Removes Some Travel Restrictions After Winter Storm

Posted 2:56 pm, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57PM, February 12, 2019

Travel Ban

UPDATE: As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, PennDOT says the full commercial ban (including buses) was lifted from the following roads:

  • Interstate 99 from I-80 to the Turnpike;
  • I-80 from I-79 to I-81;
  • I-81 from I-83 to the New York state line (both the full and limited vehicle bans);
  • I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext. both the full and limited vehicle bans); and
  • I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.

As of 10 p.m., the full commercial ban (including buses) was removed from the following roads:

  • I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;
  • I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line; and
  • I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line.

The prohibition was removed for empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

  • I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
  • Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
  • Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

The 45-mph speed restriction remains in effect.

