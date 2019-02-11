UPDATE: PennDOT Removes Some Travel Restrictions After Winter Storm
UPDATE: As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, PennDOT says the full commercial ban (including buses) was lifted from the following roads:
- Interstate 99 from I-80 to the Turnpike;
- I-80 from I-79 to I-81;
- I-81 from I-83 to the New York state line (both the full and limited vehicle bans);
- I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext. both the full and limited vehicle bans); and
- I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80.
As of 10 p.m., the full commercial ban (including buses) was removed from the following roads:
- I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;
- I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line; and
- I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line.
The prohibition was removed for empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:
- I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
- Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
- Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.
The 45-mph speed restriction remains in effect.