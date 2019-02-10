× School Canceled Monday in Line Mountain School District

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials at Line Mountain School District in Northumberland County have decided to cancel school for Monday.

District officials say an incident of “swatting” that led to some tense moments at the school Friday is still under investigation.

Swatting is when someone fakes a 911 call for an emergency. In this case, state police say it was initiated in Indiana.

The district’s website says it’s in the best interest of everyone to close Monday while the investigation continues.