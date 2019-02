Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was a slithery gathering at the children's library in Scranton.

Friends of the Scranton Public Library invited children to read with reptiles on Sunday.

A snake, gecko, and other rainforest animals from Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in central Pennsylvania were there for the interactive event.

In addition to story time, kids learned about each animal and its habitat and even got to pet them.