SCRANTON, Pa. -- A fight in Scranton ended with gunfire late Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Herbert Street around 4 p.m.

The police chief tells Newswatch 16 a father and son got into a fight, and the father's girlfriend fired a shot into the air to break it up.

No one was hurt.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed for the fight in Scranton.