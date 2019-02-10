New Bucknell Football Coach Cecchini Switches Sides in Rivalry

Posted 6:34 pm, February 10, 2019

As a Lehigh alumnus, and former Mountain Hawks wide receiver, new Bucknell Football Coach Dave Cecchini explains why he was able to switch sides in this rivalry.

