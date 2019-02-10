Man Accused of Stabbing Pet Dog

PALMERTON, Pa. -- A dog that was stabbed earlier this month in Carbon County is back home, and the man accused of attacking the pet is behind bars.

Trevor Strohl of Palmerton is charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Police tell us Strohl stabbed the one-year-old pit bull mix named Rosie at a home in Palmerton.

Officers rushed Rosie to a vet for treatment of a five-inch wound.

The dog is now recovering at home.

Police say Strohl was under the influence of drugs when he stabbed the dog.

