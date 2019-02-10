× In Your Neighborhood

Penne for Jenny

A good meal for a good cause. Come out to Lackawanna County, Saturday, February 16, and check out Penne for Jenny. The fundraiser event begins at 12 p.m. and will be held at the VFW in Eynon. Pasta dinner tickets are $12. There will also be a 50/50 and basket raffles. Proceeds help Jenny fight an extremely rare infectious disease, which went undiagnosed for two years, leading to mounting medical expenses.

McGlynn Learning Center’s First Purse Bingo

If you’re looking for food and fun, check out McGlynn Learning Center’s First Purse Bingo, Sunday, February 17, in Luzerne County. The purse bingo will be held at the Best Western Genetti Hotel in Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and bingo starts at 1. The cost is $25 and includes 20 regular games, food stations, soda, water and coffee. Dabbers will be sold the day of the event, while supplies last.

Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

There may still be a chill in the air, but it’s never to soon to start thinking about baseball. The Western Wayne Little League will be hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser, Sunday, February 17, in Lake Ariel at Noon. It’s $50 per team and $25 for the kid’s division. Proceeds will go to improving the equipment and facilities for the kids that play each year. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and there will also be a basket raffle.