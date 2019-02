Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Although the big festival was called off, it was game on for ice hockey teams that were planning to play on Lake Wallenpaupack this weekend.

Wally Ice Fest was canceled due to unsafe conditions and moved to a pond in Pike County near Tafton this weekend.

The teams didn't cancel their stays though at nearby hotels.

The ice hockey teams still got to skate against each other in some friendly games.