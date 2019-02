Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A bakery went to the dogs in Luzerne County.

Three Dog Bakery in Kingston hosted a fundraiser for Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in the Back Mountain on Sunday.

For a $10 donation, dog owners were able to get a picture of their pup with Champ, the mascot of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Organizers tell us $400 was raised. That's enough to help 40 dogs at the shelter in Luzerne County.