Bigfoot Believers Gather in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Do you believe in bigfoot? Plenty of people in our area do.

They got together in Luzerne County on Sunday to share evidence and stories about local sightings.

Bigfoot and Brews was held at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston.

Bob Bucko, a founding member of the group Pennsylvania Bigfoot Investigations, explained how it got started.

"Years ago, when Finding Bigfoot started, we figured why not have a group like that in our area. So Jason and I got together with another group and then we decided to leave that group and form what is now Pennsylvania Bigfoot Investigations," Bucko said.

Not only did people learn about local bigfoot sightings. They also discovered some of the best areas to possibly catch a glimpse of a sasquatch in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.