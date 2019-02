Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Young athletes took to the court in Lackawanna County to help make wishes come true.

The Abington Heights varsity boys basketball team held a basketball clinic on Sunday to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Boys in second through seventh grades participated in drills, practiced dribbling, and competed in a shooting contest.

Organizers say the clinic will help make a wish come true for a local child.