Winterfest at Lackawanna State Park

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a celebration of the season in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

People gathered at Lackawanna State Park for Winterfest where there were plenty of cold-weather activities like ice fishing and hiking.

The Scott Township Dive Rescue team also put on an ice rescue demonstration.

"It's a great feeling to see people coming out not only for our purposes but for the entire event going on so they can enjoy the outdoors year round and not just the summer months when everyone is thinking about going outside," said Bob Egan, Scott Township Dive Rescue.

There were also dog sledding demonstrations, crafts, and hot food and drinks.