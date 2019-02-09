Southern Columbia Falls to Reynolds in State “AA” Finals

Posted 6:45 pm, February 9, 2019, by

The Southern Columbia wrestling team could not come back against Reynolds, falling 31-23 in the State "AA" Finals of the team tournament. This is Reynolds' third straight state team championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

