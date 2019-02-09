Runners ‘Shiver by the River’ in Scranton

Posted 6:33 pm, February 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, February 9, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Runners faced a chilly start to the day in one part of Lackawanna County.

The second Shiver by the River of the season was held Saturday morning in Scranton.

Runners hit the road outside the Scranton Running Company on West Olive Street.

After the race, runners gathered inside the Running Company to warm up and refuel after the brisk morning.

There was a 5K, 10K, and two-mile walk.

All the money raised will go to the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s