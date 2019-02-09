Runners ‘Shiver by the River’ in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Runners faced a chilly start to the day in one part of Lackawanna County.

The second Shiver by the River of the season was held Saturday morning in Scranton.

Runners hit the road outside the Scranton Running Company on West Olive Street.

After the race, runners gathered inside the Running Company to warm up and refuel after the brisk morning.

There was a 5K, 10K, and two-mile walk.

All the money raised will go to the Lackawanna River Conservation Association.