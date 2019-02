Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARARAT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An event in Susquehanna County aimed to raise awareness of snowmobile safety.

The Snowmobile Poker Run kicked off Saturday afternoon near Union Dale.

The race is organized by the Brian M. Sheare Memorial Fund.

Money raised by the event goes toward educating on snowmobile safety and rescue efforts in our area.

Participants moved from location to location in cars instead of snowmobiles because of the lack of snow on the ground.