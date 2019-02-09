Bucknell Introduces Head Football Coach Dave Cecchini

Posted 6:44 pm, February 9, 2019

Bucknell introduced Dave Cecchini as the 27th Bob Odell Head Football Coach on Saturday. Cecchini takes over for Joe Susan, who stepped down last month.

