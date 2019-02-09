Basset Hound from Luzerne County to Compete in Westminster Dog Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A dog from Luzerne County's Back Mountain is getting ready for the Westminster Dog Show.

GiGi the basset hound from Lehman Township near Dallas will be competing in the show on February 12.

Her handler tells us she has been working hard preparing.

"Obviously, she's a very young dog. She's only two. For Westminster, there's a lot of dogs that have been shown there three to four times already, but this will be a first for her and me," said Ed Radzinski, GiGi's handler.

While this is GiGi's first time at the show, her owner has been showing basset hounds for 25 years.

GiGi will be competing against 14 other basset hounds in her first round of competition including a brother from the same litter.