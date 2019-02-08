Two Hurt in Lackawanna County Wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 people rescued from down an embankment on Rt 502 in Spring Brook Twp after a crash. Both taken to the hospital. @wnep pic.twitter.com/D8RTqzQekk — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) February 8, 2019

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car went off Route 502 near Moosic and down an embankment around 10:30 a.m.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital.

This is the second crash on this exact spot on Route 502 this week.

On Wednesday, a car and a Fed Ex van skidded on ice and crashed there. Two people were taken to hospitals.

There's no word yet what caused Friday's crash in Lackawanna County.

41.299612 -75.600820