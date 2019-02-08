Two Hurt in Lackawanna County Wreck

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash in Lackawanna County.
A car went off Route 502 near Moosic and down an embankment around 10:30 a.m.
Two people in the car were taken to the hospital.
This is the second crash on this exact spot on Route 502 this week.
On Wednesday, a car and a Fed Ex van skidded on ice and crashed there. Two people were taken to hospitals.
There's no word yet what caused Friday's crash in Lackawanna County.
41.299612 -75.600820
2 comments
burtfan16
I thought this type of guardrail system is supposed to keep the car on the road and prevent it from rolling down embankments.
lickerblisters
I think they were driving up from the woods and hit the guardrail and it knocked the backwards.