Two Hurt in Lackawanna County Wreck

Posted 11:52 am, February 8, 2019, by

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash in Lackawanna County.

A car went off Route 502 near Moosic and down an embankment around 10:30 a.m.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital.

This is the second crash on this exact spot on Route 502 this week.

On Wednesday, a car and a Fed Ex van skidded on ice and crashed there. Two people were taken to hospitals.

There's no word yet what caused Friday's crash in Lackawanna County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments