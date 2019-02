Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- A threat from Indiana put a school district on lockdown Friday afternoon in Northumberland County.

The threat made against the Line Mountain School District near Herndon came in around 2 p.m.

State police went to the school but determined it was all a hoax originating in Indiana.

Troopers stress there is no danger to the school or public in Northumberland County.