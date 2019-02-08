× One Last Cheer at Coughlin High School

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Students at Coughlin High School held their final pep rally Friday for winter sports in Wilkes-Barre.

There was cheering, a three-point shooting contest, and smiles all around inside Coughlin High School gym in Wilkes-Barre.

Students and teachers were holding one last winter sports pep rally before they combine with two other schools in the district.

“The junior class, especially, to experience the end of Coughlin and the beginning of something new, that is huge,” said junior Alex Mykulyn.

“It is really weird to take a piece of Coughlin history with me and kind of nice to say I am going to be the last graduating class not under the Wolfpack,” said senior Mikyala Cook.

Next school year, Coughlin, Meyers, and GAR will combine sports programs.

Students from the three schools will form the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack.

“The transition is going to be very positive and most kids are looking forward to it. The seniors have something different to remember but the juniors have a whole new chapter,” said Coughlin Principal Hal Gabriel.

Although this was the final pep rally for James T. Coughlin High School, students here say their school spirit will forever live on.

“It is a lot,” said Mykulyn. “You go to class with these people, you are in clubs, you play sports, and to see us all supporting one thing — the name Coughlin — it is incredible.”

Officials hope the new high school building is open for the 2022 school year.