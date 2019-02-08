Monitoring the Measles Outbreak in Bloomsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A measles outbreak has led to panic in some parts of the country.

There are no confirmed cases in Pennsylvania yet, but that could change.

Health officials say this year's outbreak has reached at least 10 states coming as far east as New Jersey.

They say it spread like "wildfire" in the state of Washington and the concern is it will continue to.

The measles is an infectious disease that causes fever and a red rash. It can be fatal.

Babies and toddlers have the least protection.

The measles was eliminated in the United States in 2000.

According to infection experts, this outbreak is likely due to people to fail to vaccinate themselves and their children.

Most babies get their first vaccine known as the MMR from 12 to 15 months and the second dose between 4 to 6 years old.

Doctors say the good news that both MMR vaccines have a 97 to 99 percent protection rate against the measles.

The state department of health says there are no confirmed cases of the measles in Pennsylvania.