WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some officers had to take a break from the fun Thursday night to ticket a man from Wilkes-Barre.

Andrew Gavlick admitted to police he had been drinking before the "Skate with a Cop" event after other skaters complained about him.

He got in trouble for public drunkenness, and for throwing his first ticket on the ground here in Luzerne County.