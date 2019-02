× Man Hit and Killed near Williamsport

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Lycoming County.

Police say James Packer was walking on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township around 9 p.m. on Thursday when he was hit by the truck.

According to police, Packer, 74 of Williamsport, was wearing dark colored clothing and wasn’t visible due to the rain.

No word on if charges are going to be filed after the deadly crash in Lycoming County.