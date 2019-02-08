× ‘Giant’ Donation to Miller Center in Union County

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A wellness center in our area received a “giant” donation on Friday.

Inside the Miller Center near Lewisburg, you’ll find pickleball courts, a fitness center, and families out for lunch.

Now, thanks to a $100,000 donation from Giant Food Stores, these facilities will be open to more members of the community.

The Miller Center has been open since mid-2017.

Jim Mathias is the president of the board of directors. He says it’s taken some time to find the center’s place in the community

“We’re in a position to be able to affect some big changes as a result of this contribution because we’re up and running, we know what is working and what’s not working, so it’s going to make a big difference,” said Mathias.

Miller Center officials say this donation will primarily be used for youth programs and scholarships for those youth programs.

“Help those families that maybe aren’t able to pay as much, for Giant to step up and offer scholarships in order for them to enjoy the same services after school,” said Giant spokesperson Chris Brand.

Parents like Melissa Widerquist say a place like this is essential in the community.

“One of our main reasons for moving to Lewisburg is because the Miller Center is here because we are new to the area. We are here probably four days a week,” Widerquist said.

Widerquist says her children are active in many youth programs at the center and she’s thrilled underprivileged children will soon have the same opportunities to participate.

“Those kids deserve sports and fun, too. Everybody does, and it’s great that they’re going to have the opportunity to do that as well,” Wilderquist said. “It’s beautiful.”