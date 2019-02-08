In the final meeting between these two rivals, Will Johnson scored a team-high 21 points and scored the game-winning basket in overtime, as G.A.R. beat Meyers 58-56.
G.A.R. Wins Wild Overtime Game Over Meyers in Final Meeting
