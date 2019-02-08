Four Charged After PSU Tailgate

Posted 4:26 pm, February 8, 2019, by

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Four men have been charged after a large tailgate at a Penn State game had to be broken up by a state police helicopter.

Connor Fitzgerald, Joshua Spear, Mark Lunney and Jared Bouer, all from the State College area, have been charged with violating liquor laws.

Back in September, the low-flying helicopter was used to give verbal orders via loudspeaker to disperse the unruly crowd.

The decision by state police drew criticism after video spread of tents and other items flying.

1 Comment