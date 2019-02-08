Thomas Dougherty scored a game-high 12 points and the Dunmore boys basketball team beat Lakeland 48-32.
Dunmore Beats Lakeland 48-32 in Boys Hoops
-
Dunmore vs Lakeland boys basketball
-
Holy Cross Girls Run Past Lakeland 69-31
-
Lakeland vs Valley View boys basketball
-
Tinsley Leads Abington Heights Past Delaware Valley
-
No. 1 Pottsville Knocks Off No. 2 Blue Mountain 63-45
-
-
Dunmore Boys Hold Off West Scranton 44-27
-
Lake-Lehman Girls Beat Berwick 48-38
-
Danville Uses Fast Start to Top Williamsport 72-60
-
Dallas Runs Past Wyoming Valley West 70-48
-
Dunmore vs Holy Cross Lynett boys
-
-
Scranton Prep Boys Open With Win Over Meyers
-
Holy Redeemer Tops Valley View 63-53
-
Binghamton vs Misericorida Men’s basketball